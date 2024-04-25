Colorado Springs library says police never responded to a disturbance on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Pikes Peak Library District, library staff at the Rockrimmon Library called 9-1-1 Monday evening when a man entered the building, began screaming at staff and patrons, and threatened to harm himself.

Over the next hour and fifteen minutes, library employees say they made five separate calls to 9-1-1 about the incident and the man himself even called once.

In an email statement today, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed they received the calls, but denied that the employees expressed any danger to themselves or others.

"I was able to talk with our dispatch and found that a call was made on Monday at 5:29pm and they stated that a male was intoxicated and causing a verbal disturbance. The address they provided was 832 Village Center Dr. which would be the Rockrimmon Library. At that time, every officer was busy on priority calls, but our dispatch did air the call to all officers, but no one was able to clear. They called back a few other times to give us updates and dispatched advised them that we did not have any officers clear. It was reported that it was a trespass, but it was not reported as a “barricaded person” and it was not reported that anyone was in danger. The last call came in at 6:46 PM by security, who advised us that they no longer needed PD to respond. They also informed us that they made a mistake and provided us the wrong address and then gave us an address of 5550 N Union Blvd., which would be their East Library. So, as you can see there is a lot going on here and we did not response as security told us they did not need us, and it was handled. You can also see the wrong address was provided by them, so it might be something they need to talk about at a team. - Spokesperson for Colorado Springs Police Department

The Pikes Peak Library District maintains that the staff felt they were in danger during the disturbance, which is why they called the police.

"I can say that the staff did feel unsafe at a certain time and that is why they called for further assistance from CSPD," said Michael Branton, Chief of Security for the Pikes Peak Library District.

They also maintain that the incident did occur at the Rockrimmon Library location and that they have no knowledge of staff or security providing the incorrect address to police.

"The safety of our patrons and our staff is our highest priority, and we're continually working with Colorado Springs police and other law enforcement agencies across the region to make sure that our library is as safe as it can possibly be," Branton said.