Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department conducting a high-angle rescue at North Cheyenne Canon

CSFD
By
Published 3:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is conducting a high-angle rescue at North Cheyenne Canon.

CSFD says that high-angle and drone crews have eyes on the patient and are working to get them down from the trail.

According to CSFD, the patient is in rough terrain with several access issues. Additional units are responding to assist. Crews are with the patient. The patient has significant injuries.

CSFD is asking that people avoid the area as crews work.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content