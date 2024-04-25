Colorado Springs Fire Department conducting a high-angle rescue at North Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is conducting a high-angle rescue at North Cheyenne Canon.

CSFD says that high-angle and drone crews have eyes on the patient and are working to get them down from the trail.

According to CSFD, the patient is in rough terrain with several access issues. Additional units are responding to assist. Crews are with the patient. The patient has significant injuries.

CSFD is asking that people avoid the area as crews work.