Groundbreaking of million dollar field house at Discovery Canyon Campus High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today, Discovery Canyon Campus High School held a groundbreaking of a new indoor field house.

It's all thanks to a Colorado Springs couple who donated millions of dollars to make the dream come true.

The new facility will provide District 20 students a space like never before.

Del and Kristi Creps, the donor couple, have children who attend Discovery Canyon Campus High School.

"It's really hard to find practice facilities for our kids, and it's been a frustration of ours for a couple of years," Kristi said.

Most sports practices and tournaments are held in Denver due to the lack of facilities in Colorado Springs.

"That's a huge frustration for us. So for us to be able to level the playing field even a little bit is monumental," Kristi said.

The 18,000 square foot facility gives athletes the opportunity to practice sports like baseball, softball, and football.

It will also be used as an educational space, offering the ability for physical education classes, testing space, and other classroom activities.

"Up here on the north side, we we get so much different weather that the purpose was to be able to allow our kids to practice and do things even in those crazy weather storms and stuff," Ron Sukle, Discovery Canyon Assistant Principle/Athletic Director said.

The field house won't be just for Discovery Canyon athletes, but available to other teams around the city as well.

It's slated to open in August 2024.