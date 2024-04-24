Ex-leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party faces sex offense charges dating to 1985

LONDON (AP) — The former leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party was jeered as he left court following his appearance on sexual abuse charges dating back nearly four decades. Jeffrey Donaldson, who’s 61, faces one charge of rape and 10 other counts dating from 1985 to 2006. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, who’s 58, faces four counts of aiding and abetting the alleged crimes. They did not enter pleas. Donaldson resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after he was arrested on March 28. In a letter to party leaders, Donaldson said he would be “strenuously contesting” the charges.

