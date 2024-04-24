District 11 teacher’s union raises rallies at board meeting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Controversy in District 11 sparked Wednesday when teachers with a District 11 union rallied outside a board meeting.

Those teachers were rallying for fair pay and the extension of a "Master Agreement" set to renew soon, a contract teachers say helps protect them against negative evaluations and remain in conversation with the district.

"Teachers want to be heard and we want to be listened to. And that contract helps to ensure that that will continue to go on," Anton Chulzki, a D11 teacher said.

However, teachers were not the only people present at the rally -- taxpayers, parents and other stakeholders rallied in support of teachers. A District board meeting followed the rally, with those with the board's decision wearing blue shirts, and those against wearing red union-branded t-shirts.

"I think there's a narrative right now that they are anti-teacher, but I believe that the school board is extremely pro-teacher," Joel Sorenson, a District 11 resident said.

The meeting and rally follow a much longer negotiation process between the District and the teacher's union. Among fair teacher pay, one of the major concerns is a $100,000 fee paid to a local law firm to help manage those negotiations.

"That $100,000 really could have gone to textbooks, computers, any number of things for the students," Chulzki, a D11 teacher said.

But Chulzki's opinion was not the only one expressed Wednesday about that board decision.

"I think the board actually did an extremely responsible thing by bringing in this law firm because they're making sure that the board priority is the student success and teacher investment," Sorenson, a District 11 resident said.

District 11, however, remained firm in its advocacy for teachers and finding new solutions.

"We want to find creative, innovative solutions for which the persistent challenges that have been plaguing the district over the past decade, including involvement, staffing, student achievement and engagement and budget challenges," Dr. Parth Melpakam, the D11 board president said during the meeting.

Melpakam declined to comment on the negotiation process, citing that it needed to reach its due process.

The district also provided this statement to KRDO13 today: