Whataburger opens new Colorado location in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location opening in Monument at 17889 Fat Tire Drive.

The company says that this Whataburger will have a spacious outdoor dining area, complete with a lush turf yard, primed for hosting various events, including live music and community gatherings. The exterior will also feature Whataburger’s signature orange and white while utilizing corten metal to blend in with Monument’s rustic charm.

The location will be full service from day one, with 24/7 drive-thru service. The Dining Room will be open Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 24 hours Friday and Saturday. The breakfast menu is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Guests can also order curbside or pickup service through the Whataburger App and online. Delivery is available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grub Hub.