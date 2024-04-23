Viral motorcyclist set to receive his sentence after 20-minute Colorado Springs to Denver ride

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The motorcyclist who recklessly drove from Colorado Springs to Denver in just 20 minutes is expected back in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Motorcyclist Rendon Dietzmann pled guilty to speed exhibition at the beginning of this month according to a spokesperson from the 4th Judicial District attorney's office. That’s after he drove from Garden of the Gods Road to the Denver metro area in just 20 minutes. He recorded the ride and then posted it to a YouTube channel.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, he created a YouTube video of the ride that went viral in September of 2023. They say he was intending to brag about his excessive speed all while completely disregarding the safety of himself and those around him.

The Colorado State Patrol in conjunction with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Dietzmann. He was arrested and extradited from Texas back in February.

The plea he’s taken will require him to pay a fine of 300 dollars and serve 14 days in jail, which he already did in connection with this case. He will also get 12 points taken from his driver’s license revoking his privilege to drive in Colorado. Lastly, he must reimburse the state around 2 thousand dollars for the cost of his extradition.

The district attorney’s office says the plea agreement will go into place in a sentencing hearing this morning at 8:30 at the El Paso County Courthouse.