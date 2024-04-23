Two state investigations into Academy District 20 find issues with special education programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In 2023, the Colorado Department of Education worked on four separate investigations in Academy District 20 regarding concerns about individual students' needs being met through Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).

Two of those investigations found that the district failed to meet standards set out by state law to educate those children properly.

The common theme in those two complaints is that the district did not provide individualized education plans tailored to a student's needs.

In one of those cases, the parents of a student said they had to pay tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for private education outside of the district.

D20 did not comment on specific issues out of the investigation but, did say they are working with families to provide more support. State records suggest that a staffing shortage could be part of the reason that the district is struggling to meet state standards.

Nicole Gross, a D20 special ed parent believes many of the issues are because of lack of training.

"I think they need additional training. I think we need strong leadership in the special education department at the district level. And to be honest, I think we need more support for our teachers and our staff that are in the rooms day to day," Gross said.

The State Department of Education acknowledges there is a staffing shortage for special education teachers statewide. They are working now to hire and retain more teachers through various incentive programs.

The state investigative reports don't detail which schools had these issues. D20 provided a statement to KRDO13 today. It can be read below.