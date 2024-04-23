Trump’s immunity claim hits the Supreme Court. What are your questions?

By Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

(CNN) — While former President Donald Trump is sitting through a criminal trial in state court in Manhattan related to hush money payments made ahead of the 2016 election, separately, the US Supreme Court will soon hear his claim of immunity from prosecution in federal court in Washington, DC.

The nine Supreme Court justices, three of whom were appointed by Trump, agreed to take up the question of whether Trump should be exempt from federal prosecution for anything related to the presidency. The question has slowed his prosecution by special counsel Jack Smith related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Below, let us know your questions about the Supreme Court hearing.

