Rom-com author Emily Henry knows the secret to having a healthy relationship with love

NEW YORK (AP) — Emily Henry knows that love can change your life. She’s had it happen personally and she’s spent the last four years releasing bestselling romance novels. Ahead of the release of her latest novel “Funny Story,” Henry talked with The Associated Press about how she got into writing books, why people shouldn’t feel shame about reading romance and how her personal mental health journey influences her characters. She also dives into whether books are better than movie adaptations, and the status of the film adaptations in the works. “Funny Story” is out Tuesday.

