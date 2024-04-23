FTC finalizes rule banning most employers from using noncompete clauses. But legal challenge is expected

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday issued a final rule that will ban for-profit US employers from making employees sign agreements with noncompete clauses.

It is a somewhat narrower version of the proposed rule that the agency put out for public comment in January of 2023.

President Joe Biden soon after the announcement said, “the FTC is cracking down on ‘non-compete agreements,’ contracts that employers use to prevent their workers from changing jobs even if that job will pay a few dollars more, or provide better working conditions. Workers ought to have the right to choose who they want to work for.”

The FTC’s decision was the result of a 3-to-2 vote among its five commissioners Tuesday afternoon. The two commissioners who dissented from the majority said they believed the rule to be “unlawful” and “won’t survive legal challenge.” The US Chamber of Commerce has already said it will sue the FTC as early as this week for what it views as the agency exceeding its administrative authority.

