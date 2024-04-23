Colorado Springs Utilities explores digging damage prevention with artificial intelligence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is taking action after an increase in damage to underground infrastructure.

The company is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to prevent damage.

CSU says they're working on ways to protect underground electric gas, water, wastewater, and fiber facilities.

In 2023, 478 utility lines were damaged causing over $500,000 in fines. This year, so far they've received 110 complaints of damage.

To lower those numbers, CSU says they are working on an artificial intelligence technology.

They say it’ll provide a risk score; accessing factors of the environment like locater and excavator experience.

"Typically, damage prevention has been more on the reactive side where we've responded to damages after the fact and enforced on them. the new technology allows us to base our resources and our priority on higher risk areas,” Melissa Brown from Colorado Springs Utilities said.

CSU says A.I. will combine all of the risks into one score. They'll then be able to evaluate the priority of where they need additional resources or attention on certain installation sites.

In addition to the risk scoring technology, CSU has enforced a Damage Prevention Program.

Depending on the incident and number of previous damaged lines, mandatory fines and a cost reimbursement is sent to the responsible contractor.

They say these measures are to reduce incidents and protect public safety; without impacting customer rates.

CSU says they hope to roll out the A.I. technology this summer.