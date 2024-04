The first is underway in Manhattan. Below, let us know your questions about the first-ever prosecution of a former president. And see answers to questions we’ve answered so far here .

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump faces not one but potentially four criminal trials .

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.