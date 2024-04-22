Skip to Content
Demolition completed at Penrose funeral home

today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:39 PM

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed the removal of the Penrose funeral home, Return to Nature, where almost 200 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored.

The EPA says that work concluded on April 20, 2024.

According to the EPA, the building materials and foundation were disinfected, demolished, and transferred off-site for disposal.  The foundation was replaced with clean soil.

Work at the Penrose Funeral Home began on Monday, April 16, 2024, and was completed within 6 days.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

