Warmer Weather Returns

By
Updated
today at 6:57 PM
Published 5:58 PM

After a long spell of clouds and freezing fog, Colorado Springs finally got some sunshine, but that sun came too late in the day for most of us to enjoy. That all changes on Monday as drier westerly winds move across the Eastern Plains.

Temperatures on Monday will peak out in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies for Eastern Colorado. The downside to this warmer weather will be a significant increase in fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for Colorado Springs by 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

A weak weather system will bring cooler temperatures to the region on Tuesday, and a slight chance of late day thunder will follow. But then the rest of the work week will remain fairly dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

An approaching storm system on Friday night will bring showers and storms on Saturday, and chilly wet weather will settle in next Sunday.

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

