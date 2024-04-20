Things to know about the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The Boston Celtics had almost no trouble at all with the 14 teams that didn’t make the playoffs this season, going 35-4 against those squads. Against the teams that actually made the postseason, the Celtics were really good as well. Taking into account only the 16 playoff teams — and their games against one another — the No. 1 overall seed Celtics come up No. 1 yet again. Boston went 29-14 against the eventual playoff teams this season, the best such record in the league.