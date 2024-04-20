Colorado Springs woman saved from venomous rattlesnake bite by her dog ‘Rizzo’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A dog in Colorado Springs is being hailed as a hero as he recovers after stepping between his owner and a rattlesnake and potentially saving her from a venomous bite.

His name is "Rizzo," a lab-mix with as much personality as bravery.

Carissa Welch says she was on a hike with him on Monday morning when a Rattlesnake, sitting in the middle of the hiking path struck.

"I heard the rattle -- turned around and like I instantly yanked him," Welch said.

But Welch yanked him back too late, and Rizzo took the bite to the face. The injuries landed him in the emergency room for a day and a half, racking up a few thousand dollars in vet bills. Carissa's brother-in-law started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost.

"I wasn't wearing my boots. Those were my trail running shoes -- if he had not taken the bite, I feel like it would have been me," Welch said.

Welch says "Rizzo" was there for her when she was dealing with significant mental health struggles, giving her the inspiration to keep moving forward.

"There's no amount of money I would not pay to save his life," Welch said.

Rizzo is back home after receiving treatments now, and Welch says she's thankful the injuries weren't worse.

"I'm grateful and blessed to have him," Welch said.