Skip to Content
News

Weather draft Chris

slot0
By
New
Published 7:14 AM

Cloudy and cool with unsettled weather through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY: Cool temperatures again this afternoon with rain and snow showers. High for Colorado Springs should hit the upper-50s and the mid-60s for Pueblo. 

TONIGHT:  A few snow showers will linger overnight. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Our last round of showers and thunderstorms roll across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Chilly Saturday with highs in the 50's. Clearing skies Sunday and warmer temperatures through Monday. Highs Sunday will climb into the 60s and 70s. 

 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content