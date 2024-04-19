Weather draft Chris

Cloudy and cool with unsettled weather through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY: Cool temperatures again this afternoon with rain and snow showers. High for Colorado Springs should hit the upper-50s and the mid-60s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: A few snow showers will linger overnight. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Our last round of showers and thunderstorms roll across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Chilly Saturday with highs in the 50's. Clearing skies Sunday and warmer temperatures through Monday. Highs Sunday will climb into the 60s and 70s.