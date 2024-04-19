Victim identified after being thrown from car in bingo hall parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim in a homicide investigation where a woman was thrown from a car in a bingo hall parking lot.

CSPD says that on April 17, just after 2:45 p.m., officers responded to Bingo World on S. Academy Blvd for a call where people reported a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle. When they arrived at the scene, medical personnel attempted to render aid, but the victim succumbed to her injuries. The Colorado Springs Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Dorothy King from Colorado Springs. Bingo World says King was an employee there.

On April 18, 2024, Nathaniel Buchmann was arrested for Second Degree Murder in addition to other charges.

CSPD says that this is being investigated as a homicide. This is the 12th homicide of 2024 in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were six homicides. This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.