Michael Porter Jr.’s younger brother, Coban, sentenced to 6 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Published 3:15 PM

By ARNIE STAPLETON
DENVER (AP) — Former University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for killing a 42-year-old woman in a drunken driving crash last year. The sentencing came two days after another brother, former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, was banned by the NBA after an investigation found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games in violation of league rules.

