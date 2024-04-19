Mandisa, Grammy award-winning ‘American Idol’ alum, dead at 47

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” the post reads. “We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time. Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

Mandisa resided in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. CNN has reached out to her representative for comment.

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley in Citrus Heights, California, she got her start singing in church.

This story is developing and will be updated.

