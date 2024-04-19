Earth Day celebration hosted at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park 

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Eight organizations will come together for an Earth Day Celebration at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park on April 21.

The event is hosted by Nature’s Educators, a leading wildlife organization in Colorado, focusing on educational outreach programs and experiences, and will feature environmental education, wildlife encounters, and eco-friendly activities for all ages.

Nature’s Educators will also guide park tours focused on geology, paleontology, and wildlife. General Admission to the park ranges from $29-$32 for adults but attendees can mention Earth Day at the gate for $15 admission.

Black Hills Energy will share information on its energy efficiency and electric vehicle programs, along with featuring some giveaways and information about safe digging.

Other participating organizations include Smokey Bear, the U.S. Forest Service icon; Jz’s Reptiles; Skins & Skulls, a Colorado Parks & Wildlife program; Fremont360; Fremont Adventure Recreation; and the Royal Gorge River Initiative Organization.