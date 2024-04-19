Sean Payton talks about the upcoming NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos have the 12th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton spoke to the media on Thursday about the draft process.
