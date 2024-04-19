Colorado Springs Police Department investigating overnight shooting near Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an overnight shooting this morning (Friday, April 19th).

Details are limited at this time, but Springs Police have confirmed their homicide team is now at the scene of Sinton Road–just near Garden of the Gods Road, east of I-25.

Officers reported being first called out to the scene just before midnight on Thursday, April 18th, on reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man with life-threatening injuries and took him to a local hospital.

Officers say the man unfortunately died due to his injuries and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing as our crews head to the scene to gather more information.