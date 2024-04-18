Unsettled and cool weather through Saturday

Cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Easterly flow will contribute to mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will drop into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Our next wave of rain and snow showers will show up Friday afternoon and linger into Saturday morning. Behind the front we'll see cooler temperatures Saturday with highs in the low 50s once again. The second half of the weekend and early next week we're warming up with the 70s and 80s.