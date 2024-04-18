Skip to Content
News

Unsettled and cool weather through Saturday

slot0
By
today at 7:59 AM
Published 7:21 AM

Cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Easterly flow will contribute to mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will drop into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Our next wave of rain and snow showers will show up Friday afternoon and linger into Saturday morning. Behind the front we'll see cooler temperatures Saturday with highs in the low 50s once again. The second half of the weekend and early next week we're warming up with the 70s and 80s.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content