‘Star Wars’ actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to wife Samantha who’s died aged 53

British actor Warwick Davis has paid tribute to his wife Samantha following her death at the age of 53.

Warwick Davis, best known for appearances in the “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” movies, said in a statement Wednesday: “My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed.”

“She instilled such confidence in me. With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a super-power,” he added in the statement, which was published on the website of entertainment company Lucasfilm.

She died on March 24, according to the statement.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” he said.

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

“She always lived her best life. Although the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so fortunate I was able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years,” added Warwick Davis in the statement.

Samantha Davis was also an actor and the couple both appeared in the 1988 movie “Willow,” marrying three years later.

Warwick Davis marked the couple’s 32nd wedding anniversary with a post on X in June, writing: “I’m so thankful to have spent the past 32 wonderful years with my best friend and soulmate.”

In 2012, the couple co-founded charity Little People UK, which aims “to offer friendship and support to people with dwarfism, their families and friends, and help build a positive future for those individuals,” according to its website.

The charity said in a post on X on Thursday: “Not only was Sammy a passionate advocate for the community, she was a friend to many, with a listening ear at any time and an endless positive spirit, we know this is going to be a huge loss to everyone.”

The couple had two children, Annabelle and Harrison, who also paid tribute.

“Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers,” they said in the same statement as their father.

“Her love and happiness has carried us through our whole lives, and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her.”

Annabelle Davis has followed in the footsteps of her parents, acting in television series “Hollyoaks” and “The Dumping Ground.”

