New non-profit formed in El Paso County to help address litter in the Pikes Peak Region

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A new non-profit is being formed in El Paso County to help keep the Pikes Peak Region litter-free.

The group, Richards Rubbish Roundup or R3, is launching today. The goal is to have volunteers help keep waterways, streets, highway exits, trails, and parks litter-free.

The group's founder says that volunteers have been doing weekly roundups along Monument Creek every Tuesday over the last five months. So far, the group has collected over 31,000 pounds of litter.

R3 says they plan to have a 24-hour hotline available for anyone to report problem areas when they are first noticed.

To learn more about Richard's Rubbish Roundup and how you can get involved, click here or call 719-238-1161.