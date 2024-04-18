Mt. Carmel to host townhall with 6 candidates for Congressional District 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, is hosting a townhall today (Thursday, April 18th), with all six candidates for the Congressional District 5.

This is an opportunity for veterans and military communities to hear from the candidates and voice their concerns.

The event starts this evening from 5-7 p.m.

Each candidate will be available for guests and attendees to chat with before a 90-minute forum concludes the event.

The Congressional District 5, which includes much of El Paso County, is an open seat, as Congressman Doug Lamborn prepares to retire.

The field of candidates will be narrowed down during the Primary Election on June 25th--ahead of November’s General Election.