Liquor sales in movie theaters, to-go sales of cocktails included in New York budget agreement

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would expand access to booze under a series of measures unveiled on Thursday as part of a larger state budget agreement. Movie theaters in New York are only allowed to sell beer and wine, but this new legislation would add liquor to the mix. New Yorkers would also be allowed to buy takeout cocktails at restaurants and bars for the next five years. The state Assembly passed the measures Thursday, which are part of the larger state budget agreement. The state Senate is expected to follow before it’s sent to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for signature.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

