Jason Kelce says he’s lost his Super Bowl LII ring… in a pool filled with chili

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Jason Kelce is continuing to do Jason Kelce things even after retiring from the NFL.

In the latest episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, which he does with his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the legendary center revealed that he recently lost his Super Bowl LII ring in the most unlikely way possible: in a pool of chili.

It occurred at the recent Great “Lombaby Games,” a live show hosted by the brothers which sees teams compete in ridiculous games. One challenge saw participants wade through pools of Skyline chili, searching for replica Super Bowl rings tied to socks.

Crucially, though, one of those ‘replicas’ was actually Kelce’s genuine ring, which he won with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

“I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event, they could not find it,” Jason said, with his brother Travis less than impressed.

“We have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Jason said people had searched through the pools after the event, but that no one could salvage it from the three-way mess of chili, spaghetti and cheese.

A metal detector was also used, but to no avail.

“The only thing I can think of is, at some point, the sock got kicked out of the three-way and it made its way out of the pool and it was thrown away in some shape or form,” he continued.

“The Super Bowl ring is officially gone. We’ve already put the insurance claim in, which I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re going to cover that.”

Travis had little sympathy for his older brother, calling him an “imbecile” for willingly putting such a precious item into a large tub of chili.

The exact cost of each a ring is generally kept secret and can vary wildly depending on specifications and size.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI championship ring was auctioned off for just over $1 million in 2020, while the auction record for a ring once owned by a player is $230,401.

A New England Patriots Super Bowl LI ring which had the name “Brady” on it – because it was made for a family member of quarterback Tom Brady – also fetched $344,927.

“So ridiculous. Kids, if you’re watching at home, don’t do what Jason is doing,” Travis said, laughing as he listened to his brother try defend himself.

Earlier this year, Jason announced he was retiring from the NFL in an emotional press conference.

He had spent his entire 13-season NFL career with the Eagles, including the team’s 2018 Super Bowl win.

With such memories locked away in his head forever, the seven-time Pro Bowler didn’t seem too bothered by losing the ring.

“It’s just a hunk of metal. I’ll just have another one made, I think,” he added. “They can do that, right? Guess we’re gonna find out.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.