Growing demand for minerals sparks Indigenous outcry over ‘business as usual’ mining practices
By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Indigenous tribes from 35 countries are criticizing the lack of informed consent for mining on or near their lands. The issue has become more acute with increased demand for minerals, which is part of the energy transition away from fossil fuels. A statement from Indigenous representatives of 35 countries on Thursday called on companies and governments to bring Indigenous peoples into the decision-making process for projects related to green energy transition.