El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeking additional victims following sexual assault allegations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for additional victims following allegations of sexual assault.

EPSO says that in January of 2024, they initiated an investigation into 30-year-old Richard Alan McDaniel, regarding allegations of sexual assault.

Due to information obtained by investigators, EPSO is asking for assistance in identifying any other potential victims or anyone who has information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777.