Victoria Beckham at 50: Posh Spice’s most memorable fashion moments

(CNN) — Former Spice Girl and current business mogul Victoria Beckham turns 50 today, and as she barrels forward into a new decade she leaves in her wake five — each filled to the brim with some unforgettable fashion. In her earlier years, when she wasn’t planning matching outfits with husband and ex-England footballer David Beckham, Victoria was demanding her own spotlight with chainmail tops, burberry headscarves and pink croc leather Birkin bags.

Her image shifted in 2008 after she launched her eponymous fashion brand, which has since shown regularly at London, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks. Gone were the days of uber-sexy Spice Girl styling — and also smiling, which she gave up in “responsibility to the fashion community,” she told Vogue in 2015. Instead, Victoria’s tastes evolved into chic tailoring — from billowing shirts to sharp flares, often in vibrant hues, and invariably topped with a pair of enormous black-out shades. While her wardrobe today tends to skew more subtle, there’s still nothing Victoria can’t style out — including, most recently, a pair of crutches to support her broken ankle.

As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone,” Victoria wrote on Instagram. “I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow.”

In honour of the fashion titan’s big day, we take a look back on some of her most memorable looks.

