Switzerland’s lower house moves to ban use of Nazi and extremist symbols that could stir violence
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — The lower house of Swiss parliament is following in the footsteps of the Senate, or upper house, and has approved a measure that would ban the use of, public wearing or display of Nazi and racist symbols that could foment extremist hate or violence. The proposal — years in the making — goes beyond a simple ban on Nazi memorabilia, which had failed in the past in parliament, to include other forms of extremist symbols that could stir hatred or violence. The National Council in the capital, Bern, passed the measure on Wednesday in a 133-38 vote with 17 abstentions.