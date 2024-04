COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is reporting an electrical outage on West Woodmen Road on the north side of town.

The outage started just after 3:45 this morning and is impacting more than 2,000 customers. According to CSU, power should be restored around 8 this morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.