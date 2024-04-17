Nearly 25,000 gallons of sewage spill into Richland Basin Wednesday morning in Raleigh

By WRAL Staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Nearly 25,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Richland Basin Wednesday morning in Raleigh.

At 9:23 a.m., the City of Raleigh learned of a sewer overflow near Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh. Raleigh Water staff contained the overflow at approximately 10:30 a.m.

It is estimated that the overflow discharged approximately 24,800 gallons of untreated wastewater, of which approximately 13,700 may have reached an unnamed tributary within the Richland Basin.

The sewer overflow was caused by root accumulation. The city said this incident affected the flow of untreated wastewater from a sewer gravity main.

Restoration for this incident is ongoing.

