Man accused of driving through Pueblo Mall considers pleading not guilty by reason of insanity

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 30-year-old Mario Arellano, the man accused of driving a car through the Pueblo Mall food court, is now considering pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Arellano is facing 15 charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer.

Last November, sudden chaos ensued at the Pueblo Mall as Pueblo Police (PPD) evacuated the area. Police told KRDO13 at the time that a man had driven into the mall and said he had bombs in his vehicle and in the mall building.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, and announced Mario Arellano was facing charges as a result of the incident.

Wednesday, Arellano appeared in court for a plea and sentencing hearing. However, Arellano did not officially enter a plea.

According to Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner, Arellano indicated he wants to plead not guilty by reason of insanity to his charges.

While he didn't enter the plea officially, he asked if he could have a week to think it over after the judge told him if he made that plea, he would be held in custody while the results of the sanity evaluation were pending.

Wednesday was not the first time Arellano mentioned his mental state.

Court documents show Arellano told police over the phone on the day of the incident, "I think I lost my mind. I'm about to start killing people." Arellano also said, "I'm having a mental breakdown."

Wednesday, April 24, Arellano is set to appear back in court and officially enter a plea.