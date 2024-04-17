Fort Carson fire 1,450 acres, 20 percent contained

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The fire burning on Fort Carson in the training area is 20 percent contained with 1,450 acres burned, according to Fort Carson.

Fort Carson says that firefighters have established a perimeter around the blaze and will continue mop-up operations to secure a buffer within the perimeter.

Throughout the day and evening, smoke will continue to be seen in the area as fire units from the United States Air Force Academy, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Complex, Schriever Space Force Base, Stratmore Hills Fire Department and Fort Carson’s Directorate of Public Works continue working the situation.

There are no evacuations and no structures threatened at this time.