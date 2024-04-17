Former Rep. Cawthorn involved in crash with Florida state trooper’s car

By Jennifer Emert

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Former mountain Congressman Madison Cawthorn appears to be facing a charge after witness video showed him on the side of a Florida interstate following a crash with a trooper.

Alethea Shapiro shared a video of the wreck’s aftermath on TikTok. Her post claims that on the afternoon of Monday, April 15, a black sports car was tailgating her vehicle along Interstate 75 south, toward Miami. Shapiro said she let them pass, then traffic stopped.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle rear-ended a patrol vehicle, and the driver was charged with a violation of the Move Over law.

The trooper had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Shapiro said she recognized Madison Cawthorn as someone she had met before when advocating for social justice on Capitol Hill.

In 2021 and 2022, Cawthorn faced multiple violations in three different North Carolina counties and, at one point, had his license suspended for a 2019 speeding violation in Georgia.

Cawthorn moved to Lee County, Florida, after he lost his re-election bid to Congressman Chuck Edwards.

The crash remains under investigation.

