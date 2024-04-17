Colorado Springs officials celebrating National Work Zone Awareness Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's National Work Zone Awareness Week. In honor of the occasion, local utility companies are coming together to show their support. All day today, April 17, Xcel Energy workers will wear orange as part of the company's 'Go Orange Day.'

According to the utility company: "It's a way to visually represent their support... for the families who've been impacted in work zone incidents."

Later today in the Springs, city officials will join Colorado Springs Utilities and local police to talk about safe driving practices and tips for navigating cone zones. In the meantime, remember to slow down when approaching work zones and to move over when you see workers in the area.

If you can't move over, be sure to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit while you pass.