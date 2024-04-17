Colorado Springs hosts Countdown to GREAT! Celebration to kickoff summer events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is hosting the Countdown to GREAT! Celebration to kick off several summer events on Wednesday, April 17.

The city says that the celebration will mark 100 days until the Paris Olympic Games and the Downtown Summer Fest kickoff celebration. It also aligns with the 83 days until the 83rd Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo I NFR Open, and nine weeks until the 102nd Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The celebration is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and can be watched above.