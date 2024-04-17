Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs hosts Countdown to GREAT! Celebration to kickoff summer events

KRDO
By
today at 8:27 AM
Published 8:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is hosting the Countdown to GREAT! Celebration to kick off several summer events on Wednesday, April 17.

The city says that the celebration will mark 100 days until the Paris Olympic Games and the Downtown Summer Fest kickoff celebration. It also aligns with the 83 days until the 83rd Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo I NFR Open, and nine weeks until the 102nd Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. 

The celebration is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and can be watched above.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content