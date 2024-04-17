Closing arguments set in case against Arizona rancher charged in fatal shooting of unarmed migrant

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona jury will hear closing argumentsin the case against a rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border. George Alan Kelly was charged with second-degree murder in the January 2023 death of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, who lived south of the border in Nogales, Mexico. The more than two-week trial included a visit by jurors to Kelly’s cattle ranch. The case attracted national attention amid increased interest in border security during a presidential election year and garnered the sympathy of some on the political right.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.