Catch up on the day’s news: Mayorkas impeachment fails, dementia risks, NBA player banned

Using your brain for complex thinking during work can pay off in more ways than one, according to a new study. Researchers found that having a routine job with little mental stimulation during your 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s was linked to a significantly higher risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia later in life.

1️⃣ Alejandro Mayorkas: The Senate killed the articles of impeachment against the Homeland Security secretary as the trial barely got underway. The articles were for “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust.”

2️⃣ Aid for Ukraine: House Speaker Mike Johnson is sticking with his plan to put a series of foreign aid bills on the floor after facing significant pressure from GOP hardliners. 📹 Video: MTG says support for her motion to vacate is growing

3️⃣ Maui wildfires: Hawaii’s attorney general released findings from a comprehensive investigation into the catastrophic fires that killed 101 people last year. The report showed how environmental and geographical factors enabled the fire to intensify.

4️⃣ Abortion ruling: The GOP-controlled Arizona House voted not to move forward with a repeal of the recently revived 160-year-old ban, in a blow to reproductive rights.

5️⃣ NBA player banned: Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors was banned from the league after an investigation found that the 24-year-old had violated betting rules.

👀 Speaking up: University of Southern California valedictorian Asna Tabassum responds after she was denied the chance to give a speech at commencement.

Whistleblower testimony: Salehpour was one of the key witnesses who appeared at a Senate hearing to discuss safety concerns at Boeing.

A scenic but off-limits staircase known as the Haiku Stairs will be torn down because of bad behavior by tourists. Where are they located?

A. Alaska

B. Colorado

C. Hawaii

D. California

😴 Better sleep: The weight-loss drug Zepbound seems to help people with sleep apnea, Eli Lilly said. The drugmaker will ask the FDA to expand its use.

﻿This filmmaker navigated a remarkable path to success, from “sorcerer” and illegal immigrant to Cannes and the Oscars.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The Haiku Stairs, comprised of 3,922 steps twisting through a 2,800-foot mountain trail, are on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

