Nuggets set to play LA Lakers in first round of NBA playoffs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Nuggets now know their opponent for the first round of the NBA playoffs, which are set to tip-off this weekend in Denver.

With a 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, the LA Lakers secured the 7th seed in the Western Conference, as well as a trip to Denver to take on the 2023 NBA Champion Nuggets.

Game 1 will be played right here on KRDO 13, your southern Colorado ABC affiliate. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The schedule for the seven-game series is as follows:

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

** = Winner of 7/8 Game

* = If necessary