Newport Beach home invasion: Person inside residence opens fire after 2 suspects break in

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KABC) — Two suspects broke into an upscale home in Newport Beach, but police say a homeowner opened fire on them.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning at the home along a cul-de-sac on Vista Luci. According to the Newport Beach Police Department, one man, two women and a child of unknown age were inside the home when the two suspects broke in.

When officers arrived, they found one suspect with a gun and gunshot would lying in the street. That individual was taken to a hospital. Police believe the homeowner or someone who was in the home shot the suspect.

The second suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in some nearby bushes, the department told Eyewitness News. AIR7 HD was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m. as officers surrounded that suspect.

Authorities believe the incident was a targeted home invasion because the homeowners and suspects knew each other. Details on the nature of their relationship were not available.

None of the people who were inside the home were hurt.

Both directions of Newport Coast Drive between Ocean Ridge and Ridge Park were closed until further notice.

