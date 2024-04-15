What to know about the prison sentence for a movie armorer in a fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie weapons armorer has received the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.” After a judge sentenced armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Monday, attention again turns to Baldwin’s trial. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty and says he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — when the gun fired.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.