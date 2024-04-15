The YMCA is now offering summer job opportunities in the Pikes Peak Region

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - With summer right around the corner, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is now opening up its applications for full and part-time positions.

They’ll be filling roles for their summer day camps, and looking for lifeguards, wellness attendants, personal trainers, and more. A position at the YMCA also offers perks like discounted programs, free family membership, and discounted before and after-school care.

Along with membership discounts and benefits, if you’re looking for something more flexible the YMCA has locations from Monument to Fountain and are offering hours that can best fit your schedule. If you are interested in applying for a role, click here.