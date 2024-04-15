Skip to Content
Pueblo Zoo’s De Brazza’s monkey couple are new parents

Ruby and the new baby De Brazza's monkey
Pueblo Zoo
today at 4:45 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Zoo has announced the birth of their newest resident, a baby De Brazza's monkey.

Parents Ruby, a 10-year-old female, and Kanoa, a 13-year-old male welcomed the new addition on March 30. The zoo said the baby's gender is still unknown as it can be hard to determine until the baby grows and separates from some from its mother.

The baby is doing well and the zoo said it will now be joining its parents in their exhibit.

According to the zoo, Ruby and Kanoa have been a couple since their exhibit opened in 2018 and it was hoped that they would breed. The De Brazza’s monkey is an Old-World monkey found in central Africa.

For more information, visit the Pueblo Zoo.

