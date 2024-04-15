Kesha changes ‘Tik Tok’ Diddy lyrics during her surprise Coachella performance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kesha popped up for a surprise appearance with Reneé Rapp during Rapp’s set at Coachella this weekend, but something was different.

Kesha edited a lyric in her famous 2010 single “Tik Tok,” which references Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the original lyric she sings, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.” But at Coachella, she and Rapp changed that to “Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy.”

Kesha also shared the moment and sentiment in a post on her verified Instagram account.

Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct in five separate lawsuits filed in recent months – allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Last month, authorities conducted searches on two of Combs’ homes as part of a federal investigation carried out by a Department of Homeland Security team that handles human trafficking crimes, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

In 2023, Kesha settled a years long legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald. She was seeking to get out of her recording contract and had accused Gottwald of drugging, emotionally abusing and sexually assaulting her.

No criminal charges were ever brought against Gottwald and he had emphatically denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, citing defamation and breach of contract against the singer.

“I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone,” he said in a statement after they settled their longstanding legal back and forth. “For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life.”

