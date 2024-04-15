Beyoncé is bringing her fans of color to country music. Will they be welcomed in?

NEW YORK (AP) — Tayhlor Coleman grew up with a love for country music. She says she’d always hoped that Beyoncé, who grew up in the same area of Houston as she did, would one day make a country album. With the release of “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” Coleman’s wish came true. Beyoncé’s steamrolling into country music has reignited discussions about the genre’s origins and its diversity. ”Cowboy Carter” is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the second consecutive week, But with the increased interest from Beyoncé’s fans at a fever pitch, some wonder if Nashville will welcome them in and whether new listeners of color and others curious about the hoopla will stay.

